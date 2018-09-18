Water scarcity becomes huge issue

Abbottabad

Clean drinking water has become a rare commodity for people. Despite millions of rupees spent, Tehsil Municipal Administration and Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) failed to provide drinking water to the masses.

The water supply of the Banda Dilazak, Banda Jalal Khan, Ochar, Lambi Dheri, Narian, Banda Phugwarian main Murree road and surrounding areas has been halted from last few days and the residents warned District government, Tehsil government and WASA to immediately resume the water supply of these areas otherwise they would start protest.

Residents of the affected areas told media that despite several complaints to Wasa, Cantonment Board Abbottabad, District, and Tehsil Nazim Abbottabad, MNA Ali Khan and Speaker KP assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani as nobody bothered to pay attention to the grave concern of the residents of Abbottabad. The people warned local governments, WASA and other concerned that if their issue of water supply not resolved immediately then they would start a strike and block Karakoram Highway and cordoned off their offices and they would be responsible for any untoward situation.

In a similar way, residents of Shimla Hill Mohallah protested in front of Abbottabad Press Club against the new water connection for Shimla Hill Park which was the sole right of the Mohallah. They said that government has spent millions of rupees on the park but they did not include a water supply scheme for the park while the Shimla Hill Mohalla is already facing a shortage of clean drinking water and WASA supplies water only one day to the area.—APP

