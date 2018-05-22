Water scarcity affecting crops of Kharif season

Multan

Water shortage for irrigation would effect the production of crops of Kharif season in irrigation zone Multan Punjab and agriculture department urged upon farmers to shift their focus on modern and efficient ways of irrigation. According to irrigation department sources, Pakpattan canal system (upper) which irrigates districts Pakpattan and Vehari, faced water scarcity of 45 percents. Similarly, Pakpattan canal (lower) which irrigates Lodhran and Vehari, and it was faced with 25 percent shortage. Mailsi canal 26 % (irrigation area Lodhran-Vehari) , Sidhnai 16 % (Multan-Khanewal) and Haveli internal (Shorkot) is facing 29 % shortage. Cotton, sugarcane, jowar, maize, soybean and some other crops are cultivated during Kharif season and thus the water shortage could affect enhanced production of the crops this year. According to XEN Irrigation Chaudhary Muhammad Zahid, the total demand of water is 11.613 million acre feet and the region is getting 7.909 million acre feet water for the on-going early Kharif season.—APP