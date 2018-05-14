Water scarcity a threat to the country: FPCCI

Islamabad

The Chairman Coordination of FPCCI Malik Sohail Hussain on Sunday asked the government to take concrete steps to overcome water scarcity which has become a threat to agricultural and industrial production and the country.

Water scarcity is hurting agriculture which is the backbone of the economy providing jobs to bulk of the workforce while and majority of the exports are also linked to this sector which calls for urgent measures, it said.

Reduced water availability has also triggered friction among the federating units while water scarcity has posed a threat to the crops, said Malik Sohail, Chairman Coordination of the FPCCI.

He said that water scarcity is to hurt the production of banana, mango etc. hitting exports and image while masses will see shortage of fruits during the holy month of Ramadan.

Malik Sohail who has also served as Senior Vice President of ICCI said that some exporters have cancelled deals with foreign buyers which should be noticed at the highest level, he added.—INP