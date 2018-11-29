Water scarcity

It is to draw the attention of government towards the acute scarcity of water that has hardened the life of Gwadarites. Having been the fundamental element, shortage of water raised a plethora of problems for the ordinary citizens. Being a coastal area, the availability of pure water is utterly impossible in the region. It is the Meerani Dam that is the source of waters to the citizens. Water is brought to the city by tankers which cost a thick amount of money; a tanker costs 17000. It is not a permanent solution to the problem and many people don’t get water even to drink, because the dam is frequently dried owing to lack of rainfall. Therefore, the government should provide a water plant to ease sufferings of people. However, Gwader has a standard value for its geographical location and has declared to be the hub of multi-billion project, CPEC. But it is unfortunate that the game changer city remains thirty with a large population. In spite of all, the tall claims of government often are being heard. The growth of economy of the country through CPEC is appreciable but watering the citizens must be the first priority of the authorities concerned. Without the provision of basic rights, development for any region holds no meaning.

A B BALUCH

Ball Nigwar, Turbat

