I write to express my concern and helplessness with regard to pathetic attitude of the sleeping Municipal Corporation authorities! Our locality has been facing severe scarcity of water. The problem is quite complex. Our locality has not been receiving normal water supply for many weeks. It is owing to the ever increasing pressure of new colonies mushrooming in the outskirts. The water supply is being given to these new colonies by attaching them to the few water supply facilities. As a result water does not come our taps.

We requested the Municipal Commissioner to provide some water facility in our locality but to no avail. The municipal authorities have quite an apathetic attitude towards providing public amenities to people. People have been facing severe water scarcity for many months now. Through the columns of your reputed daily I wish to draw the attention of the concerned Ministry and local authorities towards the severity of our plight. I also appeal to people to use water sagaciously.

USHNA ALI KHAN

Karachi

