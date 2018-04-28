Water & power problems

Karachi the financial hub of Pakistan but has been facing issues of water supply for decades and is now engulfed in electricity problems. In 2005 President Musharraf and his PM privatized KESC to rid it of pilferages and massive corruption causing losses in excess of Rs 66 Billion. It was given to Kingdom Holding, a Riyadh-based Saudi conglomerate. In 2009 Kingdom Holding was facilitated by PPP government to sell 72.5% of its stock to Abraaj Capital, a private equity firm based in Dubai, which has now sold 66.4% of its stock to Shanghai Electric for $ 1.77 Billion.

Privatization is successful in developed world because of state empowered regulation controls and good corporate governance coupled with strict accountability through fool proof system of oversight by independent regulators. Assertive regulatory controls through qualified inspectors with integrity and 24/7 oversight alone ensures fruits of privatization reach utility paying consumers. Political appointees and ghost employees must be screened out for K-Electric and KWSB to deliver. In absence of such measures privatization opens door to nefarious practices and this is what happened with K-Electric. Abraaj agreed to inject over $361 million but managed to absolve itself in nexus with those in authority.

Karachi’s Tanker Mafia originated from statutory housing society DHA, but now holds the whole city hostage. It has become multibillion business patronized by powerful individuals who seem to be more powerful than the State. Citizens of Karachi pay water charges levied by KWSB but water rarely flows through taps and instead it is supplied through tankers filled from Water Hydrants located in the city.

ALI MALIK TARIQ

Lahore

Related