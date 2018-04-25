Beaches covered with plastic wastes are not a rare scene these days whereas spilling of oils from tankers and other things are also contribution to water pollution.

In addition to this, nowadays restaurants located near sea at (Do Darya Clifton, Karachi) are also contributing to water pollution in the form of disposing garbage into the sea as it is easy access for them to dispose of garbage so they have adopted this habit because of which large patches of garbage is floating on sea water and also large dump of garbage is gathered on dry side from which bad smell is rising and it has huge bunch of mosquitoes flying over it which itself is another threat for cause of other diseases. By this, not just scenic beauty is getting affected but also it is contributing to more water pollution. It’s an appeal to concerned authorities to take some measures to stop this until it’s too late to handle!

MUHAMMAD TAUFIQ

Karachi

