Water need

Importance of water is an undeniable fact. Water is an uncultivated element and also elementary for sustaining human life. Our country has already been suffering from deficiency of water and is expected to experience the insufficiency of water by 2025, according to Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources. Pakistan is one of the 36 most-water stressed countries in the world. More than 80 percent of water in Pakistan is considered unsafe.

Available water per capita has dropped from 5,600 to 903 cubic metres as of 2016. With 60 percent of Pakistan’s population linked to agriculture which consumes 95 percent of Pakistan’s water. In order to address the issue of water scarcity, launching of dams is a dignified initiative for the whole nation. Sooner or later we all as a nation will have to unite to tackle this situation. Thus, gird up your loins, please.

MAHRUKH RIZWAN

Karachi

