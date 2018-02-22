Water management pivotal for agriculture

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Australian Government and the Asia Foundation Pakistan, in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Pakistan, organised a discussion today on effective water management for agriculture in Indus Basin.

The event invited Pakistan’s policy makers, civil society representatives and farmers to discuss the ecological, political and economic factors that govern the use of water in the region.

Secretary for the Ministry of Climate Change, Khizar Hayat Khan iterated the seriousness of the Government of Pakistan on the water issue. With the support of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the Government is addressing the challenge of receding glaciers and the Ministry of Climate Change endorses such collaborations which can further the agenda of the GCF.

The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson highlighted that cooperation in water management is a significant and increasing dimension of the Australia- Pakistan bilateral relationship.

“Australia has been supporting Pakistan’s water resource and agricultural development objectives since the 1980s. The Australian Government’s work on water management provides opportunities for facilitating knowledge exchange between our countries in this vitally important sector,” High Commissioner Adamson said.

Australian scientists from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), key government officials from the Ministry of Water and Power, Ministry of Climate Change, Planning Commission of Pakistan, provincial governments’ irrigation and agricultural departments, researchers and academicians participated in the discussion.

The event was part of the Australian Government’s Water Program in Pakistan in partnership with the Government of Pakistan. It encourages technical experts and civil society to campaign for effective water resource management.