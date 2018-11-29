Water is a blessing

Water is a great blessing. In short, our life depends on water. If there is no water, the concept of the existence of living things will be over. As a Pakistani, I also want to talk on the water crisis or water shortage in my country. At that time, there are three different conditions related to water in my country. First of all, those areas where people have enough clean water to use, the second one, those areas where people have not enough water to use. They have a shortage of water in their areas. Last one, those areas where people have unclean water to drink or use. The two main reasons why we have a water shortage in our country are that a number of dams and water storage system are very limited over here and the people don’t know the right method to use water. They waste a lot of water on a daily basis.

Now, it is the duty of our government to educate people regarding water usage. They should conduct seminars and arrange short lectures to educate people regarding water usage. They should tell people, how water is important to us and why we have a water shortage in our country. The government should build more dams. It is also the duty of government to provide water all over the country. There should be a proper filter system for the cleansing of dirty water.

NIMRA ANJUM

Faisalabad

