Forget mineral water, rivers, streams or dams for swimming or water for bathing – many sectors in the Federal Capital Islamabad are facing acute water shortage, several inhabitants are without running faucets. At many places kitchen gardens, orchards or parks are seen drying up. Vegetation in many parks is also at stake. The increasing water insecurity in Islamabad has put the residents of this Federal Capital in the grip of fear about their future. They are expected to suffer from severe water scarcity because water table in many sectors such as G-9/3, I-8, among others, have gone very deep. Tube wells which were installed in the past, they also pump out muddy water or fail to supply water at many places. As many Isloos worry when they will next drink, and businesses are closing their operations. Once seen as just an environmental issue, the country’s water crisis is a security threat, but who cares in the society like ours. No worthwhile steps have been taken to provide the adequate amount of quality water to the dwellers of Islamabad, so what to speak of Karachi, Hyderabad, Thar or other parts of this country. In this gloomy, water-stressed situation in the country, there is also a dire need to educate people about the judicious use of water resources, not ruthlessly wasting as it is being done by the car showroom operators and car washers.

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

