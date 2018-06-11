Water inflow in rivers increases to 378,400 cusecs

Islamabad

Water inflow in all major rivers has significantly increased due to rise in mercury level and on Sunday it stood at 378,400 cusecs against outflow of 286,100 cusecs. According to the data released by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), water inflow in river Indus at Tarbela surged to 166,600 cusecs against outflow of 99,500 cusecs.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1435.94 feet, which was 55.94 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1104.05 feet, which was 64.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 45,200 cusecs and 20,200 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 161,900, 102,900 and 13,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 91,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 53,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage in reservoirs also increased to 1.448 million acre feet.—APP