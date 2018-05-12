Water in Tarbela Dam remains on dead level

Haripur

After passage of two-week of May water level in Tarbela Dam lake on Friday still remained on the dead level while the power generation of the dam reached 690 megawatts. According to the Tarbaila dam officials, the water level of the dam remained on 1386 feet while only eight power generation units out of 14 were producing 690 megawatts electricity and they were also not working with full capacity either.

On Friday the water inflow in the dam was 34000 cusec while the outflow was 33500 cusec, while a day before the inflow was 35900 cusec and outflow was 35500. The dam officials stated that owing to low inflow of water they had decreased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the water level in the Mangla reservoir is getting improved following gradual high flow of the rivers, discharging in the dam due to snow melting on upper reaches of the Himalaya. Inflows of Jhelum river in Mangla dam reservoir on Monday was 34700 cusecs against the outflows of 45000 cusecs of water from the dam. Official sources told APP Friday that water level in the Mangla Dam on Friday had went down to the dead level of 1094.65 feet. 1242 is the maximum conservation of water level in the reservoir. Minimum operating level of water in Mangla dam is 1050 feet with present level 1094.65 feet with live storage today 0.273 MAF, the sources said.—APP