Staff Reporter

Cantonment Board Clifton has inaugurated a water filtration plant in DHA Phase-IV cater for need of the residents.

Vice President (VP) Cantonment Board Clifton Aziz Suharwardy accompanied by elected CBC members Muhammad Jamil, Aslam Khaliq and Zakir Mahanti along with Chief Engineer CBC Abid Shah and residents.

Aziz Suhaready said that the Clifton Cantonment resident should be provided with safe and clean drinking water so that healthy society can be performed.