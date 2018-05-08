It is no denying the fact that water is life. There is looming water crisis in Sindh and Southern Punjab. Not to speak of usage of water for agriculture, it is not sufficient for drinking. There is drought-like condition in Sindh. In Sindh and Punjab, there are 37pc and 38pc of water shortage respectively, according to IRSA. People are internally displaced from Sanghar and Thar to urban areas.

Due to lack of water, there is low cotton cultivation as compared to previous year. Similarly, banana crop is vulnerable to summer. It needs more water in hot weather. Millions and billions of banana crop is hard hit due to high temperature and water shortage. Though the reason behind the water shortage is low snowfall, yet we cannot ignore mismanagement. A lot of water is wasted due to seepage and obsolete canal system. Similarly, there is a negligible number of dams in Pakistan as compared to its neighbours. In the same way, India is also using water as a weapon against Pakistan. If this condition prevails much time, generally Pakistan and particularly Sindh will go to well of poverty. So poverty is not good for Pakistan. IRSA should heed upon the difficulties of Sindh. Government should give more subsidies and rate of crops to farmers as they could escape from poverty.

MUHAMMAD HAYAT WASSAN

Khairpur Mirs Sindh

