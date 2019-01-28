Water crisis in Pakistan is the biggest threat for Pakistanis. Undoubtedly, scarcity of water is more dangerous than terrorism. Moreover, reports by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) have warned that the country may run out of water in 2025 and with more than 200 million people depending upon the depleting water reserves, it is high time that the people wake up to find the sustainable solutions for this issue. However, Pakistan has the world’s fourth highest rate of water consumption and has the highest water intensity rate – the amount of water, in cubic meters, used per unit of GDP – around the world which sketches quite a scary picture for a country which is not too large on the map. Many researchers have predicted that Pakistan is on its way to becoming the most water-stressed country in the region by 2040. This is unfortunately not the first time that the development and research organizations have alerted Pakistani authorities about the impending crisis, but we are still standing on the rainbow mountain, not valuing water at all as a commodity. In addition to creating reliable and safe water supplies, we also need to gather the real-time data to manage the overall use and treatment cycles of water, a feat only possible through embracing the latest technologies. It is fitting to reject the conventional approaches to water and move towards innovative solutions to ensure water for our future generations.

NAVEED ABBAS MAITLO

Khairpur Mirs

Ignoring Balochistan

Share on: WhatsApp