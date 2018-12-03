Water crisis in Karachi

Water crisis is one of the major problems of Karachi because of which people are suffering a lot. In spite of the fact that Karachi does not lack water, still it is suffering from water woes because Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) can’t manage it in a proper fashion.

However, if the same condition is continuing, then the people will wage a war on water in coming days. The provincial government is requested to find out the solution of water crisis.

MOHAMMAD IQBAL

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp