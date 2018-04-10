Water crisis in Karachi

Karachi is a mega city of Pakistan. Nowadays, it is facing an acute water shortage. Earlier only summer seasons used to witness water shortage but now every season has to endure this situation and the citizens have to bear it throughout in a terrible way. People are paying high bills and huge amount of rents to the government but still the government has failed to reduce water shortage. Boring water is being supplied within tankers. Tanker mafia is the king of Karachi and they are ruling the water but no one can take action against it.

In the circumstances, we, the citizens of Karachi, have been left with no other option but to request the government to build more and more dams so that we are able to get water all year around.

ERUJ IMAD

DHA Karachi

