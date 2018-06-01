Water crisis hits federal capital hard

Zubair Qureshi

At a time when twin cities are experiencing very hot conditions besides observing fast in the Holy Month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, residents in various parts of the twin cities are facing acute shortage of drinking water.

Water level in the federal capital has particularly gone down owing to mushrooming of illegal water boring sites, wastage of water and illegal water connections have further worsened the water crisis in the federal capital.

On one hand the federal capital’s residents are facing such a difficult situation, on the other hand, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has turned a deaf ear to their woes.

Residents of the capital have accused the authorities concerned of being indifferent to their problems and have paid no heed to their repeated requests. Their misery become all the more acute at the time of Iftaar and Sehri when they find little water coming out of the water taps. Mothers too are bitter about the rising water crisis in the city as early in the morning they have to prepare breakfast for the children as schools and colleges have not yet closed in the twin cities. Today ie Friday is the last day before two-and-a-half month leave beginning from June 4, 2018 (Monday). We keep calling to the CDA water office located in G-10/4 but they don’t take our complaints simply on phone line, said Shaista a mother of two living in G-9/4.

Another housewife Ruqayya said houses in her street were provided water through supply lines once a week. “I have registered complaints about the water supply issue, but officials always say I have to wait,” she said. A booking clerk at the G-10/4 office said they sent water tankers to different offices and homes as per number of complaints.