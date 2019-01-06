Water crisis in Pakistan has been termed as more significant threat to country than terrorism. Pakistan touched water-stressed country line in year 1990, water-scarcity line in 2005 and would run dry by year 2025 as indicated by United Nation Development Program and Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources. According to International Monetary Fund, Pakistan stands third among the countries facing shortage in the world as water availability dropped drastically from 5260 cubic meters per capita to 1017 cubic meters per capita, close to scarcity threshold of 1000 cubic meters in near future, affecting all, including 9 crore people from agriculture sector, which accounts to earn 70 percent of foreign exchange, being the largest source of foreign reserves.

According to former WAPDA Chairman Shams-ul-Mulk , Pakistan at present receives 145 million acre feet but only saves 13.7 million acre feet, wasting precious commodity worth 6 billion dollars annually as lacking reservoirs. Furthermore, in the last 48, Pakistan has not built a single dam, whereas, arch rival India is building some 62 small and large dams, which would also help India to generate 30000 megawatts of electricity. The poor management, growth in population, lacking reservoirs, ineffective use of water, out-dated irrigation techniques, silt deposition at Tarbella and Mangla are some problems need to be fixed quickly.

Present WAPDA Chairman Muzzamil Hussain is of the view that construction of Diamer Basha and Muhamand dams would help store 9.5 million acre feet in addition to producing 5300 megawatts, mitigating floods and enhancing life of Tarbella for next 35 years. There is no doubt that at present , Pakistan is at watershed, where all from common citizen of Pakistan to the prime minister has to take active role to take the country on the road of prosperity.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN

Larkana

