Today, we all know that Pakistan is suffering from water crisis. Pakistanis are taking their full interest in dam projects by investing their money but with very sorry, we are just playing our role by paying money but we are not saving water. In some areas like Thar, poor people are dying because of water lacking. But our more educated and sensible people who live in Bahria Town or DHA waste a great amount of water by washing their cars and floors.

Is it not water wastage? Is there no any solution for keeping their cars and floors clean? Are people of these areas not educated? The point is this if educated people will behave like this then how we expect from uneducated and simple people who do not know what water crisis is.

TOUSEEF FATIMA

Islamabad

