There are millions of people all over the world who don’t have access to water, if they have access that water is unable to be used. About 70% of Earth’s surface is covered with water and 3% of it is actually fresh water that is for the human consumption. On the entire earth, water is the most important thing. It is needed by microbes, animals, plants and everyone. The human body is in fact comprised 75% of water. Having said that, now I come to the issue which concerns Balochistan in general and Gwadar in particular i.e. shortage of water. The irony is this that no tangible efforts are being made for the redressal of this life-threatening issue. Sometimes the poor families utilize sea water because they cannot afford to buy clean water for drinking. According to the reports 62% of Balochistan is deprived of potable water and more than 58% of its land is not able to be cultivated due to water scarcity. It makes us really woe-gone that the people of Balochistan are always left to suffer. While the government is building a world-class port but the city remains deprived of water. We feel disappointed that water and food are the fundamental requirements of the people but still most of us are deprived of clean drinking water and nutritious food. The looming water crisis in Gwadar deserves immediate attention of the government.

MUNAJ GUL MUHAMMAD

Turbat, Kech

