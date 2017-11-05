Water Crisis

In the city of Karachi where the citizens are promised to get access to all of their fundamental rights it’s saddening to see that how the city is devoid of basic water necessity. With this furious heat wave around the corner the water demand of the citizens is failing to meet its supply. There are certain regions in Karachi where water supply is completely shut off, people have bored wells as a substitute for this problem but the increased number of bore wells is now causing ground water depletion that is more of a problem than solution, the pipelines are damaged in some areas with no solution in sight, plus the water is also unfit for human consumption. Due to this very problem the water tanker service {rather mafia} demands extortionist rates, and ironically even the tanker service isn’t available in every area!

Perhaps the issue is not only about the shortage of water but also the fact that the citizens are paying double the amount when it’s already hard for a common man to meet his needs because of the financial load, and that too just because of the laziness of concerned authorities.

JAVERIA KHAN

Karachi

Related