Water conservation

Islamabad has seen less rainfall for the past few months and this has resulted in drying up of water bodies. This is an alarming issue as the residents of twin cities rely on these sources of water, and it must be dealt with in a responsible way.

Citizens must conserve water by taking certain measures to ensure efficient supply of water. Several steps can be taken to conserve water starting with the basics such as turning off the taps to avoid excessive flow of water and fixing of leaking pipes etc.

Scientists have predicted longer and more severe droughts due to climate change. With more and more areas struggling with drought like conditions, conserving water is more important than ever. It is a precious resource and even small steps taken can lead to big changes including saving up of hundreds of gallons of water for the years to come.

IFRAH SHAHBAZ

Islamabad

