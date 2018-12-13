Water Commission’s interim report identifies measures taken

Hyderabad

The Water Commission in its 5th interim report which was submitted in the Supreme Court has identified a host of measures taken on the commission’s directives to improve water supply, drainage and sanitation in Hyderabad. According to the report, due to the commission’s intervention the city’s 3 out of 5 filtration plants have been rehabilitated.

These include 30 MGD New Filtration Plant, 8 MGD Hala Naka and 8 MGD Paretabad filtration plants. The report noted that all the 5 plants were non-functional before the commission took notice and directed the authorities to overhaul the plants. The rehabilitation on the fourth plant, old Jamshoro Road Filtration Plant, is scheduled to complete by January, 2019, the report added.

Moreover, the construction of a new plant of 6 MGD capacity has started in Hussainabad area and it will be completed by December, 2019. On the commission’s directions a scheme costing Rs684.3 million for rehabilitation of 400 MGD pre-settlement lagoons in Hyderabad has also been approved.

Another scheme of Rs399.74 million has also been sanctioned for restoration of the water distribution network in Hyderabad. “There are areas where filtered water doesn’t reach the consumers at the tap,” the commission observed in the report, point out that the broken distribution network was cause of the problem.

Another sum of Rs414.13 million project has been approved for the revival of sewerage system in Hyderabad and the work will begin after the tendering process.

According to the report, a PC-I of Rs 5.2 billion has been submitted to Sindh Government for construction and expansion of the Eastern and Southern treatment plants. The Commission’s head justice (r) Amir Hani Muslim found both the plants defunct during his visit to Hyderabad. The government also approved another 2 schemes for rehab of Northern and Qasimabad treatment plants at the cost Rs 300 million.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp