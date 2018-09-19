Water bottlers industry

In a country facing acute water shortage, where millions of poor citizens are denied clean drinking water, and large parts in rural areas have no water pipelines, it is strange FBR bureaucracy and those working in industry and statutory agencies never bothered to levy any charge on lucrative clean drinking water bottling industry minting billions in profit. What purpose does our bureaucracy serve, if it fails either because of incompetence or connivance to regulate use of under water reserves for commercial use or sale by multinational companies, cement industry etc. Most of these filtered drinking water bottlers pay just normal residential or commercial water taxes, while their profits runs into billions. Another criminal negligence is construction of numerous Golf Courses located in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad etc where millions of gallons of water are used for benefit of a few thousand members of elite who play this game, while citizens have to buy water for normal use at a cost which is not affordable for majority of our middle class and poor. Would it make any difference, if half civil bureaucracy were sent on LWP, because other than taxes from salaried people deducted at source, or indirect taxes collected from sale of consumable items, there has been no increase in tax net of this country, nor any check on illegal state land grabbing, neither checks on adulterated food items etc.

ANEELA CHANDIO

Sukkur

