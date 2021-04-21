Water Board is most corrupt organization: Khurram

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman on Tuesday said that Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) was a most corrupt organization.

He alleged that the Board minted money on water tankers and water supplied through them in no time.

He stated this while talking to media persons after meeting with Managing Director of the KW&SB at his office here.

Khurram alleged that the Board collected piles of money for the provincial ministers in the province.

He said that the citizens of the metropolis were facing severe shortage of water as he received a deluge of calls daily to this effect.

He said, ‘We are receiving complaints from Saddar, Burns Road, Korangi, Clifton and other areas of the city.’