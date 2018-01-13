Water Board completes repair, replacement of damaged lines

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), has completed the repair and replacement work of the sewerage line at Gulshan-e-Iqbal block 13-A, here.

A statement issued here on Friday said that problem of sewerage flow and over flow was caused in the nearby areas of Hassan Square Gulshan-e-Iqbal because of collapse of a water supply line.

The Water Board staff have completed the repair of water supply and replacement of the sewerage line without any delay, on directives of MD Water Board Hashim Raza Zaidi.—APP

Related