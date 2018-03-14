Water being provided to Sindh as per 1991 Water Accord: NA told

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Water Resources Syed Javed Ali Shah on Wednesday apprised the National Assembly that water was being provided to Sindh as per 1991 Water Accord.

Replying to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Nawab Muhammad Yusuf Talpur and others regarding non-compliance of the Water Accord 1991, the minister said 36 per cent water shortage was estimated for the current season.

He said more water was provided to Sindh than its share. A total 9.13 Million Acre Feet (MAF) against 8.70 MAF share was provided to Sindh while 11.9 MAF against 12.09 MAF share was provided to Punjab.

The minister said both Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not utilize their share and more water was provided to Sindh.

He said the Speaker National Assembly had also set up a committee to settle grievance of the members.

Orignally published by INP