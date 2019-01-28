Water and power crisis

Water is one of the most indispensable requirements of human beings but most parts of Balochistan are deprived of clean drinking water. They include Gwadar, Dasht and other rural areas. People are facing uncountable difficulties due to shortage of water.

Secondly, the electricity crisis is playing havoc with the life of the citizens. Electricity has become one of the fundamental rights of every citizen, but many places such as Balgather, Kolowah and Dasht are without electricity. Thus the CM of Balochistan is requested to look into these issues.

QAMBER ZAHID

Nodiz, Kech

