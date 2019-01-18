Water Act 2019 drafted to regulate dwindling water levels, PA told

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Leghari told the Punjab Assembly on Friday that underground water level had gone down up to 130 feet and the government was taking concrete steps to bring it up.

Responding to queries by lawmakers regarding his ministry during the Question-Hour in the Punjab Assembly, he said that the Irrigation Department had set up a special cell to gauge the falling water levels. He said that to regulate the underground water levels, Water Act 2019 had already been prepared while to create awareness amongst masses a drive had also been launched.

About natural calamities, the minister said that recent rains and water released by India into Pakistani rivers, as many as 19 districts were affected adversely, adding that only in Sialkot district, 15,000 inhabitants were forced to migrate to safer places.

Earlier, on Friday, the 10th sitting of the sixth session of the current assembly started two hours and two minutes behind its scheduled time with a member of panel of the chairmen Mian Muhammad Shafi in the chair. Some 28 lawmakers were present at the outset of the sitting.

