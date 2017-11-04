Watching TV wastage of time

Watching television is a waste of time and it is slowly corrupting the minds of our youth. It also encourages teen violence, sex, drugs, inappropriate language and bullying. Some of the programmes on television that teenagers decide to watch are very negative and destructive to the mind. Television has started brain washing the children of our future, and with every generation, children and teenagers are getting lazier and lazier. Despite all the negativity within television, there are a few ways it can be made into a helpful and handy tool. Depending on what is being watched, the mind is fed with information. It is important to choose wisely in what is being watched because the information put into the brain is used in everyday-life situations. There is a huge variety of television programmes available for young audience to watch and if more educational shows are watched, positive outcome will occur in the viewers’ actions. With the right shows and conditions, television is a wonderful tool for healthy mind development. But in all reality, television is a waste of time within a person’s life and more time should be spent outside interacting with people and nature. Television corrupts the minds of the youth, contributes to developing an unhealthy lifestyle and lowers interacting and social skills. People should step out onto the earth and experience what they are watching on TV. There is always something better to be doing rather than sitting in front of a large box displaying coloured motions.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

