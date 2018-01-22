Watch your words

The ongoing streak of Imran Khan’s bashing in the aftermath of his indecent statement against Parliament has now umpteenth time proved that no Afia Sidiqui, no Trump’s rhetoric, no Zainab and no Kulbhushan Yadav can ever unite Parliament the way Imran’s criticism does. Parliament presented, built consensus and passed a resolution-all in one day- to condemn his anti-parliamentary remarks. That was quick. Is not it very unlike of our Parliament? The way things happened in fast-forward it makes us wonder if it is the same Parliament, which usually works with the speed of turtle?

Isn’t it the same Parliament where our so-called well-reputed parliamentarians disgraced women rights from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to Shireen Mazari? Isn’t the same parliament where proposals of public interest gather dust for years before they are passed? Over the years the conduct of Parliament has not matured on contrary its graph is on constant decline, which makes me say wish we had a separate Parliament to condemn the acts of present Parliament. Everybody knows what is going to dominate news feed for next few days. Imran will be demonised for his words under the rescue slogan of “Parliament is the supreme institution of democracy and insulting Parliament is insulting public”. Yes Imran certainly should be more cautious in the selection of his words but it’s time to look little deeper than this, lest the worst come.

VASDEV

Tharparkar, Sindh

