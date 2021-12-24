Watch: Waqar Younis, wife Faryal show off dancing skills at relative’s wedding

KARACHI – Legendary bowler and former Pakistan coach, Waqar Younis, left his fans awestruck with awesome dancing skilled he showed off at her brother-in-law’s wedding.

In the viral video, the Burewala Express in black sherwani can be seen shaking his leg to a Bollywood song, ‘Dilli Wali Girlfriend’.

On the dance floor, he was joined by his wife, Dr Faryal, who is wearing red dress to celebrate her brother’s wedding.

The wedding ceremony was held on Thursday in Karachi.