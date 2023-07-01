LONDON – Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday took four wickets in the first over of the T20 match and achieved a historic feat in cricketing history.

The Pakistani pacer bowled an amazing opening over for Nottinghamshire against Warwickshire in the T20 Vitality Blast.

He claimed the wickets on the first, second, fifth, and sixth balls of the maiden over.

Unbelievable Bowling From Shaheen Four Wickets in Innings First Over🔥♥️. #ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/fye55V9guw — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) June 30, 2023

The 23-year-old dismissed opener Alex Davies LBW with a yorker and bowled our Chris Benjamin before Dan Mousley was sent off by playing straight into the hands of Olly Stone.

Afridi then bowled out Ed Barnard to complete his four-wicket haul. The pacer only gave 29 runs, however, and his side lost the match against Warwickshire by two wickets.

This is the 21st edition of the tournament which was the first precision T20 league when it started in June 2003 as the Twenty20 Cup.

He signed for Nottinghamshire Outlaws for this year’s Blast.

In the 2020 edition of the tournament, he briefly represented Hampshire Hawks. In a match against Middlesex, he took four wickets on four deliveries.