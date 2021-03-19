Watch: US President Joe Biden falls three times climbing stairs to plane

US President Joe Biden stumbled three times while climbing stairs to board Air Force One, the special aircraft of the United States Air Force for the country’s president.

The incident happened when Biden, 78, was departing to hold a meeting with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre.

The country’s Vice President Kamala Harris and Russian President Vladimir Putin have wished him good health, raising questions if Biden is ill.

Biden is 46th president of the US after it defeated his predecessor Donald Trump in 2020 elections.