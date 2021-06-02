Watch: Teenage girl risked life to save dogs from bear

A teenage girl reacted with enormous courage as she saved her dog and its cubs when a huge bear attempted to attack them in a garden of a house in the United States.
The moment of rescuing the dogs was captured by a home surveillance camera and the video of the incident has gone viral on social media with people applauding the brave girl.
The girl named Hailey can be seen pushing a bear off a garden fence to save dogs after she spotted the wild animal walking on a wall of the home and trying to capture the dog and its cubs.
🧐😳😳 she's a freakin G yo 🐻💪🐕🐕🐕🐕😲😲😲 teenage girl #girlpower #girls #girlsrule #GirlsROCK #girlsbelike #bear #dog #MamaBear frfr #viral #fyp #explore Girls Generation pic.twitter.com/eOQOWcYoYJ
— CedyCed (@Therealcedyced) June 2, 2021
