Watch: Teenage girl risked life to save dogs from bear

A teenage girl reacted with enormous courage as she saved her dog and its cubs when a huge bear attempted to attack them in a garden of a house in the United States.

The moment of rescuing the dogs was captured by a home surveillance camera and the video of the incident has gone viral on social media with people applauding the brave girl.

The girl named Hailey can be seen pushing a bear off a garden fence to save dogs after she spotted the wild animal walking on a wall of the home and trying to capture the dog and its cubs.

