Watch: Taliban recover huge stash of dollars, gold from Amrullah Saleh’s residence in Panjshir

KABUL – Taliban fighters claimed to have recovered a huge stash of US dollars and gold from the residence of former vice president Amrullah Saleh in Panshir province that has recently been taken over by the group.

A video that has went viral on social media shows the Taliban are checking suitcases filled with the foreign currency, gold bricks and jewelry.

According to Afghan media, the fighters have seized up to six million dollars and about 15 bricks of gold from Saleh’s residence.

Amrullah Saleh and the resistance front have not commented on the issue yet.

Earlier this month, after intense clashes between the Taliban and the National Resistance Front (NRF), the group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced that the group had seized full control of Panjshir province.

The capture of Panjshir, the last holdout province, was a significant achievement for the Taliban, who have recently announced the interim government in Afghanistan.

