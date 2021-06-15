Watch: PTI’s Ali Nawaz Awan spotted using abusive language in heated NA session

LAHORE – The proceedings of the National Assembly on Thursday witnessed an exchange of abusive language and the verbal clash between lawmakers of PTI and PML-N after the members of ruling party members created a ruckus to interrupt the speech of the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.

In the heated National Assembly session called to listen to opposition’s remarks on the recently unveiled budget for next fiscal year 2021-22, PTI MNA Ali Nawaz Awan was spotted using abusive words against PML-N leaders after the verbal fight reached its peak.

Awan, a fire-brand member of the ruling party, was filmed using obscene words against apparently PML-N lawmaker Rohale Asghar, besides former hurling a copy of the budget at the opposition leader.

Warning. Very bad language. Pakistan’s most successful reality show. Scripted and produced in 2018. This is the budget edition. Mr Ali Awan, PTI MNA from Islamabad, city with the highest literacy rate, is more audible than the others. pic.twitter.com/MvDu6z1LKJ — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) June 15, 2021

Warning: The video contains naked abuses

The video has gone viral on social media inviting severe criticism from public with some are surprised over the relentless use of bad language on the floor of Pakistan’s top legislative body which supposed to have well-mannered persons.

Tauba tuba — farrukh saleem (@SaleemFarrukh) June 15, 2021

اس تبدیلی کا نشہ میڈیا کو بھی بہت تھا، خوب شوق پورا ہوا ہے — نیوٹران (@_Neutron_1) June 15, 2021

جو لوگ اختلاف میں بدتہذیبی اور بدتمیزی کو جائز سمجھتے ہوں ان کی حوصلہ شکنی کیجیئے ایسے لوگ معاشرے میں بگاڑ کا سبب ہیں یہ لوگ ریاست مدینہ کا نام لے کر سیاست کر رہے ہیں اصل میں یہ بہروپیے ہیں جن کا کام پارلیمنٹ کی بے توقیری کرنا ہے ان کا ایجنڈا ووٹ کو پاوں نیچے رکھنا ہے آمریت پسند pic.twitter.com/WJ4NKNGfrB — Younis_Pak (@younis_pak) June 15, 2021

It is yet to clear who has first poured petrol on the situation.