Watch: PSL 2021 anthem ‘Groove Mera’ featuring Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal released

KARACHI – The Pakistan Super League 6 anthem, “Groove Mera” has been launched on Saturday, days before the country’s major cricket event set to take place later this month.

The new song for PSL 2021 edition, which features Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal, and Young Stunners, brings together voices from Pakistan’s rich musical landscaperegional folk and urban sounds of pop and hip-hop.

The anthem is a celebration of Pakistan’s musical diversity. The mix of artists is particularly exciting as it represents artists from opposite ends of Pakistan’s musical spectrum.

𝘼𝘼𝙅 𝘿𝙀𝙆𝙃𝙀 𝙂𝘼 𝘾𝙍𝙊𝙒𝘿 𝙈𝙀𝙍𝘼 𝙂𝙍𝙊𝙊𝙑𝙀 𝙏𝙑 𝙋𝙀 Celebrate the groove of our HBL PSL cricketers with the launch of the official #HBLPSL6 Anthem #GrooveMera Watch full video on YouTube: https://t.co/bQueDfKnwq#MatchDikhao pic.twitter.com/jYaAFiV5ZS — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 6, 2021

“Continuing the rich tradition of entertaining PSL fans with a new anthem for each season, “Groove Mera” refers to the swing and feel of the movements of cricketers. It refers to moments of finesse that one finds in the heart of every cricket match,” read the official statement.

This year’s anthem also reflects the realities of the Covid-19 pandemic. As majority of the fans will be watching Pakistan’s biggest sporting event remotely, this anthem cheers both players on the field and their fans at home as they celebrate their groove!

The video, directed by Fida Moin, includes six leading cricketers who would be featuring for their respective franchises in the tournament, the players are Shadab Khan (Islamabad United) Shan Masood (Multan Sultans), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators), Babar Azam (Karachi Kings), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars) and Wahab Riaz (Peshawar Zalmi).