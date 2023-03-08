WATCH: Police baton-charge Aurat March protesters amid clashes in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Capital police on Wednesday baton-charged Aurat March protesters who attempted to barge into the no-go area in direct defiance.

As the controversial Aurat March has been held in several cities across South Asian nation to coincide with International Women’s Day on March 8, the demonstration in the federal capital Islamabad turned violent as protesters and law enforcers come face to face.

Clips of the violent incident surfaced on social media as cops first tried to prevent the feminist activists from barging into the restricted area which prompted a heated debate. Saleha Rauf, a known activist, can be seen trading blows with SP Islamabad Nosherwan Ali, who yelled at and warned not to touch him.

Pakistan; Scuffle between civil society Women and Police on Aurat March rally in Islamabad lead to Lathi Charge of Women 😳#WomensDay @ICT_Police #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/skjaehwOTr — Muted Group (@MutedGroupPak) March 8, 2023

The verbal spat later escalated when Aurat March members tried to enter the no-go area, forcing cops to use baton charges to dispel the enraged agitators.

The succinct clashes even triggered a debate online, with clips of the event doing rounds on the internet as human rights activists lamented the ham-handedness of cops for creating hurdles. Others however throw weight behind the Islamabad Capital Territory force.

Later, Director Inspector General (DIG) Operations Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari rushed to the site to soothe participants.

Despite brief clashes, the contentious march continued, with participants chanting different slogans and performing theatrics.