LONDON – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hina Parvez Butt was heckled by allegedly a group of supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in London.

Ms Butt shared a video of the incident on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), claiming that she was abused by the supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan, who is currently serving his three-year jail term in the Toshakhana case.

The video shows the PML-N stalwart going to somewhere along with her son in a street of London when she was heckled by the alleged PTI supporters.

A woman voice can be heard as saying. “Ruk bakri, ruk bakri [stop goat, stop goat]” while Butt’s son can be seen asking her mother to not respond to them.

پی ٹی آئی کے بدتمیز اور بدتہذیب لوگ اس حد تک گر گئے ہیں کہ لندن میں میرے بیٹے کے سامنے مجھ پر حملہ کیا، مجھ پر بوتلیں پھینکیں اور گندی گالیاں دیں۔ کیا یہ بد تہذیب لوگ ایسی حرکات کر کے پاکستان کا نام روشن کر رہے ہیں یا بدنام کر رہے ہیں؟ اللہ کا شکر ہے میرے لیڈر نواز شریف نے ہمیشہ… pic.twitter.com/AQri5sxB86 — Hina Parvez Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) August 13, 2023

Hina Parvez Butt, in her social media post, wrote the rude and uncivilised people of PTI have stooped to a new low as they assaulted her in front of her son. “They abused me and hurl bottles,” she alleged.

Butt said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had always taught the party members to show tolerance on such incidents, adding that she will not forget it ever.