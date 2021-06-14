Watch: PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali’s workout video goes viral

Abid Sher Ali, leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), was spotted doing stretches in what appears a park in London where he is staying for months.

In the video, the former Minister of State for power can be seen cladding a white T-shirt and black jeans. Laying on the floor, the political leader, 49, is doing a difficult stretch.

Abid Sher Ali served as Minister of State for Power, in the former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.

Previously, he had served as the Minister of State for Water and Power from 2013 to 2017. Ali, who hails from Faisalabad, had been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, from 2002 to May 2018.