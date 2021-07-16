Watch: PM Imran’s sharp response leaves Indian journalist embarrassed in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT – Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a befitting reply to Indian journalist when he attempted to embarrass him with his question “Can talks and terror go hand in hand?”

The premier was on her way back after addressing a conference on Central and South Asian countries in Tashkent when a journalist, associated with India’s notorious Asian News International (ANI) agency, asked the question.

PM Khan responded the question as sharp as flash stating that Pakistan has communicated to India that it has been waiting since long to exist together as civilised neighbours but “RSS ideology is hindering it”.

As the premier along with his team turned to leave, the journalist started chasing him to ask another question. However, he was moved away by the security officials.

The ANI however with the video has started propagating against Imran Khan, stating that Pakistan’s prime minister has evaded the question of the journalist.

But the propaganda was not well received by the social media users who started making fun of the Indian news agency.