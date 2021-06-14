Watch: PM Imran admires injury-stricken traffic cop for his dedication

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday admired a head constable of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), who resumed duty two days after he was hit by a vehicle, leaving him with a broken arm.

Head Constable Qaiser Shakeel was performing duty in the capital when he tried to stop a speeding vehicle over one-way violation and got hit by it.

The accident, which occurred on Wednesday last week, caused a fracture to his arm, an injury that normally takes weeks to recover. Shaeel resumed duty on June 11.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان کی ٹریفک پولیس اہلکار قیصر شکیل کی حوصلہ افزائی. وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان نے ہیڈ کانسٹیبل قیصر شکیل کو دورانِ ڈیوٹی زخمی ہونے کے باوجود اپنی ذمہ داریاں احسن طریقے سے ادا کرنے پر انہیں وزیرِ اعظم ہاؤس بلا کر حوصلہ افزائی کی اور شاباش دی۔ pic.twitter.com/SHxVSlLnfF — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 14, 2021

In a video shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the premier can be heard heaping praises on the dedicated cop. He said that a lot of people are appreciating his effort, adding: “I am also very happy”.

PM Khan further said that Qasier with his single act has raised the image of entire police department. He said that the traffic cop’s act should also be role model for other government employees.

