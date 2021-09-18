Watch: PIA flight touches down in Damascus after 22 years gap

ISLAMABAD – A special Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight landed in Syrian capital after a gap of 22 years.

As the PIA flight with 322 pilgrims on board touched down at Damascus airport, it received a water salute, shows a video shared by national carrier’s CEP Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik on Twitter.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Malik were also boarding the historic flight.

The CEO wrote, “Alhamdolillah, After 22 years, #PIA landed in #Damascus, with #pilgrims with an aim to promote religious tourism & restore relations with Syria in line with the vision of @ImranKhanPTI & @GovtofPakistan”.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s ambassador to Syrian Air Marshal Saeed M Khan for his great support in resumption of the flights.

PIA will operate 12 direct flights for Najaf, two for Baghdad and four for Damascus from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports.

The special flights’ operation will continue till September 24. PIA CEO said that the flights have been launched to facilitate the people intending to observe Arbaeen there.

Earlier this week, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had inducted Airbus-330 aircraft into its fleet with an aim to expand flight operation and provide better facilities to its passengers.

