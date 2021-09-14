Watch: PIA conducts maiden flight to Juzak airfield in Balochistan

By
Web desk
-
21

ISLAMABAD – With an aim to facilitate Chinese nationals working on China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has conducted inaugural flight to Jazuk airfield in Saindak, a town in Balochistan province.

PIA CEO Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik announced the pleasant news on Twitter, stating: “PIA living to its tradition of boosting Aviation Sector in Pakistan, proudly announcing conduct of maiden flight to Juzak airfield in Balochistan to facilitate our Chinese brethren of MLDC, providing them safe & comfortable air travel”.

Juzak is situation in Kech district, which is home to a wealth of Balochistan’s mineral resources.

The runway in the Saindak has been constructed by China, said a tweet shared by the national carrier.

The social media users have appreciated and congratulated the PIA CEO over the successful fligth.

Previous articleMet Gala: Most memorable looks of the season
Next article‘Make in Pakistan’ – Mobile phone manufacturing sector creates 10,000 jobs in just 7 months

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR