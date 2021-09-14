Watch: PIA conducts maiden flight to Juzak airfield in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – With an aim to facilitate Chinese nationals working on China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has conducted inaugural flight to Jazuk airfield in Saindak, a town in Balochistan province.

PIA CEO Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik announced the pleasant news on Twitter, stating: “PIA living to its tradition of boosting Aviation Sector in Pakistan, proudly announcing conduct of maiden flight to Juzak airfield in Balochistan to facilitate our Chinese brethren of MLDC, providing them safe & comfortable air travel”.

#PIA living to its tradition of boosting Aviation Sector in Pakistan, proudly announcing conduct of maiden flight to #Juzak airfield in #Balochistan to facilitate our Chinese brethren of MLDC, providing them safe & comfortable #airtravel. Thx to @official_pcaa, ASF, FC & @dpr_gob pic.twitter.com/JgWgPrPYq4 — Air Marshal Arshad Malik (@amarshadmalik) September 13, 2021

Juzak is situation in Kech district, which is home to a wealth of Balochistan’s mineral resources.

The runway in the Saindak has been constructed by China, said a tweet shared by the national carrier.

The social media users have appreciated and congratulated the PIA CEO over the successful fligth.

