Watch: Pakistan’s President dines with dwellers of shelter home in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi visited Panahgah (shelter home) during his visit to Peshawar on Monday and spent time with the dwellers, besides enquiring of their problems.

“People could not believe that the President of Pakistan was sitting with them on the same Charpai and eating the same food with them. Initially they were reserved but soon they all relaxed, and even joked about things,” said a statement issued by the President House.

A differently-abled person on crutches shared that he has done BA but has no job, to which, President asked him to apply for a job against disabled quota and provincial official assured him of job as the quota remained unfulfilled.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا پشاور میں پناہ گاہ کا دورہ صدر مملکت نے پناہ گاہ پر موجود سہولیات کا جائزہ لیا صدر عارف علوی نے پناہ گاہ میں موجود افراد سے مُلاقات کی پناہ گاہ میں موجود افراد نے صدر مملکت کو پناہ گاہ میں موجود سہولیات کی فراہمی سے آگاہ کیا pic.twitter.com/JeFq6eOVSK — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 8, 2021

During his visit to Panahgah, which lasted for more than an hour, President Dr. Arif Alvi enquired occupants about issues, they specially requested for starting breakfast for them.

The provincial officials assured of making immediate arrangements in this regard.

Dr Alvi sharing his experience said, “It was a pleasure to sit, talk & eat at the Panahgah. Ate delicious Kofta curry & naan. Spent more than an hour with them listening to their problems. Found that breakfast was not served. Will ensure it starts within a week. There is even a barber there who does 10 haircuts a day”.