Khunjerab National Park, located in the country’s northern region, is known for its unique and diverse ecosystem, and the park is home to several rare animals, including Himalayan Brown Bear, Markhor, and Marmot.

As traveling to northern regions, especially to Gilgit and Skardu has been a growing trend, these picturesque places remain in the news for all reasons however a recent incident triggered outrage on social media, with social media users and animal rights activists calling for action against a content creator who captured a rodent and shared its video online.

TikToker Qazi Haseeb, who amassed a considerable following online triggered new debate online, as he carried a nearly lifeless Marmot in what appears to be Khunjerab Pass. The viral video shows digital content creator carrying the rare animal carelessly, as he bragged capturing from the route.

The short clip was widely shared online, and animal rights activists raised concerns, saying his act is sheer slackness, and arrogance covered under being a public celebrity.

Amid criticism, people also called for action against him for flouting national park regulations.

Khunjerab National Park is one of the highest national parks in the world, and it encompasses a diverse range of landscapes. The region is a protected area aimed at conserving the region’s unique biodiversity. Efforts are made to protect and preserve the park’s wildlife and ecosystems.

The park is home to snow leopards, Himalayan ibex, Tibetan wolves, Himalayan marmots, and various bird species.