Watch – Pakistani bowler breaks helmet of Zimbabwe batsman with sharp bouncer

Pakistan pacer Arshad Iqbal made a memorable debut against Zimbabwe as his rapid bouncer broke the helmet of a host team player in second T20I match at Harare Sports Complex on Friday.

Iqbal, who gave away only 16 scores in four overs and claimed one wicket, was bowling to opening batsman Tinashe Kamunhukamwe in the seventh over of the match when a sharp leg-stump bouncer smashed into batsman’s helmet, breaking it.

The outer shell of the helmet can be seen in the video falling to the turf. The Zimbabwe player, however remains unhurt.

Arshad Iqbal is tall so gets bounce but importantly he is accurate and economical for #Pakistan in #T20, good job done today at Harare#ZIMvPAK #PakvsZim pic.twitter.com/pybIkcOEU0 — Colonel Hardstone (@Col_Hardstone) April 23, 2021

Zimbabwe, however, made history as they beat Pakistan by 19 runs for the first time in T20I match of the ongoing series.

